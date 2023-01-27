UAE rains: Sharjah deploys 185 tanks and pumps to remove water from flooded areas

Take advantage of the great weather over the weekend to enjoy time with family and friends
More than 185 tanks and water pumping devices have been deployed by the Sharjah Municipality to deal with flooded roads and water pools as rains continue to lash the UAE.
The distribution and water removal operations is being done as part of the plans prepared by the Supreme Committee for Rain Emergencies.
Emergency work teams have already begun work on draining out water from flooded areas that were restricting the movement of traffic.
Top officials at the municipality said that teams are making great efforts around the emirate and are working around the clock to deal with water-logging issues.
Residents have been urged to contact the municipality's call centre to report about any water pools, fallen trees, or any other damage.
