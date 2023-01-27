UAE rains: Sharjah announces closure of all public parks

Although the showers were generally heavier across the country on Friday, the weather is likely to get better over the weekend, according to the NCM

All public parks in Sharjah City will be closed, the municipality announced on Friday. The advisory came as rain pounded the country for the third day in a row.

In its statement, the Sharjah City Municipality said the parks will remain shut until the unstable weather conditions end.

Although rains were generally heavier across the country on Friday, the weather is likely to get better over the weekend, according to the NCM.

It will be “partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times” with rainfall over coastal, Northern and Eastern areas. On Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist over some Northern and Eastern areas “with a chance of rainfall during daytime”.

The NCM has not forecast rains for Sunday or Monday, but said mist is likely to form. It will be partly cloudy on both days.

