Dubai rains: After 2-day closure, Global Village announces opening hours today

Visitors are advised to bring their jackets as temperatures could hit a low of 15 degrees Celsius in Dubai

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 6:03 PM

Dubai's popular festival park Global Village reopened today after a two-day closure due to heavy rain.

In a tweet, the attraction confirmed that it will stay open until past midnight today.

"Nothing is better than a visit to Global Village where there are clear skies after the rain! We welcome you to a More Wonderful World until 1am," it said in a tweet.

Visitors are advised to bring their jackets as temperatures could hit a low of 15 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily who was supposed to perform at the park on Wednesday, is now set to perform on January 29.

ALSO READ: