Dubai rains: After 2-day closure, Global Village announces opening hours today

A thick layer of fog has descended on the northern part of the country, affecting visibility
Dubai's popular festival park Global Village reopened today after a two-day closure due to heavy rain.
In a tweet, the attraction confirmed that it will stay open until past midnight today.
"Nothing is better than a visit to Global Village where there are clear skies after the rain! We welcome you to a More Wonderful World until 1am," it said in a tweet.
Visitors are advised to bring their jackets as temperatures could hit a low of 15 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
Egyptian singer Mahmoud El Esseily who was supposed to perform at the park on Wednesday, is now set to perform on January 29.
