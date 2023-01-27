UAE rains: Some Dubai schools disperse students early for second day straight

Cloudy conditions persisted in the country on Friday, with authorities asking residents to be cautious during the unstable weather

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023

Some schools in Dubai dispersed students earlier than usual for the second day straight on Friday.

One school in Al Quoz dispersed students at 11am - an hour earlier than usual. "We are (dispersing early) ... to avoid traffic congestions and late drop-offs. Our staff is aware of the situation and are managing the traffic diligently," the school said in an advisory to parents.

An Indian school in Al Warqa ended the day at 10.45am, instead of 12 noon.

Parents were informed about the early dispersal via text messages, with the school saying it was due to the "inclement weather forecast".

The school's bus operator also sent a text message to parents, informing them the transport service would start at 11am.

All schools in Dubai have a half academic day on Fridays since the country switched to a four-and-a-half-day week last year.

Most schools continued to operate as usual in the emirate.

All public schools and some private ones in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah switched to online learning for Thursday and Friday as heavy rains continued in some parts of the country.

Cloudy conditions persisted in the UAE on Friday, with authorities asking residents to be cautious during the unstable weather. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported moderate to heavy rains in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Dubai and Sharjah.

Some roads have been closed, including one in Dubai, while many others have been waterlogged following the incessant rains.

The NCM has forecast more rains for tomorrow, but none for the days after.

