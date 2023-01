Dubai road closure alert: RTA announces traffic diversion due to waterlogging

Motorists have been advised to use alternate routes

Image used for illustrative purposes only (Photo: KT/Shihab)

By Web Desk Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 9:53 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Jan 2023, 10:06 AM

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority has announced that a road will be closed due to water accumulation.

Asayel Street will remain closed in both directions between Al Maraba’a St. and Kahraman St. due to rainwater accumulation, the authority said in a tweet.

Motorists have been advised to use First Al Khail Street and Al Khail Road to reach their destination.

RTA’s emergency team is dealing with the effects of the rain to restore smooth traffic flow, it added.

