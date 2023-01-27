UAE weather: Unstable weather to continue, rain to fall in scattered areas

The man took her ornaments while still married and sold them off to invest in his business
Unstable weather conditions will continue in the UAE and the day will be partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening to strong at times, will clouds. There will be convective clouds and rainfall over scattered areas.
Temperatures could be as high as 23ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 18ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 16ºC in Abu Dhabi and 15ºC in Dubai and 3ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 30 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderaten to rough the Oman sea.
