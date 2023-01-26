UAE rains: Dubai Police issue safety alert for beachgoers; reveal when swimming is not allowed

Motorists asked to stay away from water ponds and avoid crossing valleys as this would endanger their lives

KT files

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 3:51 PM

The Ports station of the Dubai Police has advised residents and owners of boats, ships and yachts to refrain from going to the sea due to the current unstable weather. The police warned of strong water currents and high waves.

The police’s Command and Control Centre handled 16,610 calls between 12pm on Wednesday and 12pm on Thursday.

"We strongly advise boat owners to avoid going out to sea during periods of adverse weather and high waves," said Dr Colonel Hassan Suhail Al Suwaidi, director of the Ports police station.

The officer said the Dubai Police are closely monitoring the weather conditions and working with other emergency services to ensure a swift and effective response in case of any accidents or incidents.

The police have identified nine points where rescue forces comprising divers, rescuers and rescue boats are stationed.

He also called on beachgoers to adhere to safety warnings and comply with advisories. "As long as the red flag is erected at the beach, it is not allowed to swim or enter the water," Dr Col Al Suwaidi said.

The Hatta Police Station called on motorists to stay away from water ponds and avoid crossing valleys as this would endanger their lives.

Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, director of the Hatta Police Station, urged hikers to avoid trekking in the mountains during the rainy season.

“Tourists and residents are advised to stay informed of weather conditions and take all necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this period of weather fluctuations," he concluded.

ALSO READ: