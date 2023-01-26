'Everyone looks happy': Dubai rains bring nostalgia, joy to residents

The rainy weather reminds some expats of their hometowns, and gives people a chance to stop and take in the fresh air amidst their busy schedules

Thu 26 Jan 2023

“I didn’t take an umbrella with me, because I didn’t want to jinx the rain!” A Dubai resident says that he loves this rainy season but that every time he took an umbrella with him, the rain would stop so he opted to leave home without it instead.

His comment might have been in jest, but Terence Vaz from India is serious about how much he loves the rain. “I enjoy walking under the rain in the morning. It transports me for a brief moment back home. Everyone looks happy,” he said. He also said that even with long spells of rain, Dubai is functional with taxis and the metro running on point. “There were no flooded roads in Barsha, where I live,” he said.

Even though the rain is falling during the week and not on the weekend, some residents have consciously made time to pause and enjoy the rainy outdoors, albeit for just a few minutes, and take in the fresh air amidst their busy schedules.

Kirsty Nelson, a South African personal trainer, said that she loves the rain because it hardly rains in Dubai. After an early session this morning, she stopped by a nearby beach to take some pictures:

Some residents, like Aliaa Tawfik, see the poetry and magic in the rain - with a dose of nostalgia. “Rain for me is like a flower that bloom. The season makes me feel calm and I feel happy walking under the rain and going to work,” she said.

She said she loved the smell of the streets, the fresh air and that it reminded her a lot of Alexandria, her hometown. “I miss it during the winter, and I always make sure I take my holidays in the end of the year to be there. It brings back memories of having coffee listening to Fairouz in an outdoor area,” she reminisced, getting slightly emotional.

For Aliaa, this season is perfect for de-stressing and particularly sitting by the sea during the winter. “I almost feel that there’s a conversation happening between the sea and I during the winter. All my negative energy disappears,” she said.

The rain, according to another fellow Alexandrian, Nourhan Salem, makes the air clean and fresh with no dust. “I feel like this weather, rainy and slightly cold reminds of an old English movie,” she said.

Some kids going to school have also not resisted getting themselves wet by the rain. One Dubai resident told us that her children forgot their umbrellas before going to school and came home soaking wet after they “accidentally” fell into a puddle.

A spokesman for the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) told Khaleej Times yesterday that the rainy season, which has seen thunderstorms and even hail in some emirates, will continue till Friday.

