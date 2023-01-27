UAE rains: Up to 200% increase in customers for some car repair shops reported

Take advantage of the great weather over the weekend to enjoy time with family and friends
The heavy rains that pounded the UAE for the third day straight have thrown residents' usual routines in disarray. From leaky roofs to car engine troubles and medical concerns, emergencies cropped up one after another — prompting workers, doctors, and everyday heroes to swing into action.
Several car repair shops are packed, Khaleej Times has learnt. Some mechanics in Dubai, who used to see five to seven customers in a day, have been servicing 10 to 15 daily for the past three days.
There has been an increase of about 100 to 200 per cent in the number of people coming in with complaints, according to garage owners.
Many were seeking help for issues like short circuits and malfunctioning headlights after driving through pools of water.
Though the downpour recorded on Friday was generally heavier in some parts of the country, the weather authority is expecting conditions to get better over the weekend. On Saturday, cloudy conditions will persist over some Northern and Eastern areas “with a chance of rainfall during daytime”.
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has not forecast rains for Sunday or Monday, but said mist is likely to form. It will be partly cloudy on both days.
