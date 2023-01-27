UAE rains: 4 car problems to watch out for after driving through water pools

Photo by Shihab

Published: Fri 27 Jan 2023

The UAE has been drenched in showers, since the last couple of days. Authorities have warned motorists in the country of waterlogging on roads and adverse weather conditions.

These warnings have been put out as a measure to inform drivers and riders of the danger of driving during the rains and the damage it can cause to one's vehicle.

Several garage owners and mechanics across the country have recorded a rise in the number of repairs that they have done due to rains.

Here are four parts of your car that can get damaged:

Electrical circuit

Mohammed Haseeb, Owner of Al Qalib Garage in Sharjah Industrial Area 17, said that they had many cars repaired in the last two days, which were damaged by the rain.

“Many came to us with problems in their electrical circuit. When the car goes through a puddle, it may cause a short circuit if the wires are cut or not joined,” said Haseeb.

Headlight

Akram Khan, First Garage in Al Quoz, said that many cars came to his garage complaining of headlight malfunction. “A headlight is manufactured and sealed as no water should enter it. However, as a vehicle ages natural wear and tear can weaken or damage the seal,” said Khan.

“A damaged seal leads to condensation forming inside your headlights, which can fuse the bulb or even LED lamps during a rainstorm. If water droplets are formed inside headlights, the issue should be addressed immediately.

Engine

Driving through large puddles can affect the car's engine, say Haseeb mentioning that it is a rare case though.

“During the rain, water enters the critical parts of the car and if it enters the engine inlet air tubing, that’s the start of the engine problem and one may notice the engine giving trouble. However, it is a slow process. In extreme cases, the engine can be permanently damaged,” said Haseeb.

Mechanics in the city urge the residents to avoid driving through the puddle as it can lead to an engine flameout.

Paint

Always remember, its not a free car wash when it rains. “As we have a shower after getting drenched in the rain, even the car needs a shower,” said Khan.

“Rain water will make your car dirtier and more dirt will be accumulated on your vehicle,” said Khan mentioning that If the dirt is not washed away or cleared, it can damage the paint.

“Many cars are repainted and if the quality is not considered, the paint may wash off with the rain water. A proper wash with some paint protection products will keep the exteriors durable,” added Khan.

