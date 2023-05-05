Watch: UAE tailgater hits car, drags it across highway in horrific accident caught on camera

The outdoor cinema with makeshift seats of petrol and water cans was located where the Al Mahatta Museum in Sharjah now stands
A new shocking video of an accident shared by the Abu Dhabi Police shows that tailgating is not just an annoying driving behaviour — it can cause a horrific collision, too.
In the clip posted on Twitter, a dark-coloured sedan is seen driving too closely behind another car. Half of the tailgater's vehicle can already be seen on the hard shoulder of the road, bypassing the yellow line.
In a split second, the dark car hit the other vehicle — dragging it sideways across the four-lane highway.
The car that was bumped ended up slamming into the road barrier, and the impact appeared so serious that smoke and dust billowed out, covering part of a lane.
Meanwhile, the driver of the other sedan appeared to have lost control of the wheel as the car was seen zigzagging after the collision.
Here's the video:
Through the video, the Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers to always keep a safe distance from other vehicles.
Tailgating is a serious traffic offence punishable by a Dh400 fine and 4 black points. In cases where a violation resulted in an accident that endangered people's lives, higher penalties apply.
