UAE traffic fine: Have you received this text from Abu Dhabi Police?

A fine of Dh400 will be applicable to motorists driving below the minimum speed on a key road in the emirate from next month

By Web Desk Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 7:34 PM

In line with a unique initiative undertaken by the Abu Dhabi Police, rather than fines, motorists in the emirate have reported receiving texts alerting them of minor traffic violations.

A Dh400 fine was recently announced for driving below the minimum speed of 120kmph on Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road. The limit is applicable to the first and second lanes from the left, police clarified, but would not be applicable to heavy vehicles. Slower vehicles may use the third lane if needed, where the minimum speed limit does not apply.

The authority said that warning notices would be issued to those caught violating the minimum speed limit on designated lanes in April. Then, from May 1, the fine will apply, they added.

Now, it appears this rule has come into effect, with violators of the minimum speed limit on this road indeed receiving warning texts.

"We regret to inform you were spotted committing [the] violation [of] driving below [the] minimum speed limit in Abu Dhabi", one text message reads. "Your safety is our goal", the text continues, adding that this is the reason that the violator has been warned rather than being issued with a fine.

"We hope for you to abide by the traffic rules, and wish you safety." The text also specifies the date the violation was committed, as well as the type of vehicle being driven by the violator.

This is not the first time this has happened, however. Abu Dhabi Police implemented the initiative last year, explaining that motorists would receive warnings for minor traffic violations instead of fines. The authority issued over 25,000 warning messages to drivers during the first half of 2022, noting that the initiative serves as an awareness tool to alert motorists of the importance of following traffic regulations in the UAE.

