UAE: Dh500 fine for double parking, blocking vehicles in Sharjah

In a post on social media, the authority reminded residents that obstructing vehicle movement causes traffic congestion and wastes motorists' time

By Web Desk Published: Thu 13 Apr 2023, 6:53 PM

Sharjah Police has called on motorists to avoid parking behind vehicles in a manner that blocks movement, thereby obstructing traffic.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday, the authority reminded residents that obstructing vehicle movement can lead to traffic congestion and could waste motorists' time. Illegal parking in the UAE not only obstructs the movement of vehicles and pedestrians, but it could even block access to fire hydrants, leading to potentially dangerous consequences in the event of an emergency.

Earlier this month, Abu Dhabi Police also called on motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh or other prayers. The authority urged drivers to follow traffic rules during the holy month and abide by parking laws, cautioning them to be more vigilant particularly during prayer times.

The fresh advisory warned drivers against the dangers of not parking in designated areas. Under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62, failing to abide by the traffic rule is punishable by a fine of Dh500.

Last week, the emirate's municipality also highlighted that parking in non-designated areas and on sidewalks, thereby disrupting traffic flow and causing inconvenience to other road users, could result in a fine of up to Dh1,000.

If the fine is paid within 30 days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to Dh500, the authority added.

Parking at a bus stop in Abu Dhabi is also strictly prohibited. There are dedicated parking spaces for motorists to pick up and drop off passengers, according to the emirate's Integrated Transport Authority (ITC). Violating the rule will result in a Dh2,000 fine.

