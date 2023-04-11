Ramadan in Dubai: Motorists urged not to park randomly in front of mosques, block roads during prayer

The group Iftar was held at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej
As we approach the last leg of the holy month of Ramadan, authorities in Dubai urge motorists and residents to follow the traffic rules and be more vigilant around mosques during prayer times.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has called on vehicle users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations and avoid random parking in front of mosques during Taraweeh and Qiyam Al-Layl prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.
Al Mazrouei has highlighted how breaking the rules and random parking by worshippers in front of mosques cause traffic congestion, blockage and road closures. This negatively affects other road users, especially in residential areas or close to main roads.
During prayer times in Ramadan, traffic patrols around prayer grounds and mosques have been increased and directed to intensify enforcement measures against drivers who commit various violations.
Al Mazrouei further explained that some worshippers double park and block entire lanes, park in the middle of exits without considering other road users, or park on sidewalks.
Major General Saif Al Mazrouei confirmed the department's commitment to providing all possible means of comfort for road users during Ramadan through organising traffic flow, alleviating traffic congestion, managing mosques' parking lots, facilitating the entry and exit of worshippers' vehicles, and assisting the public in reaching and leaving the mosques.
He also urged cooperation with the police to benefit the community, stressing the importance of building bridges of collaboration with the public and encouraging them to report improper traffic practices through the 'We Are All Police' service by calling 901 or via the Dubai Police smart app.
ALSO READ:
The group Iftar was held at Al Rashid Mosque in Al Khawaneej
The initiative aims to develop sustainable solutions and measures to fight hunger
“The Arab world became very much like home for us, and I foresaw my future here in this region,” he said
Objective of campaign is to provide a food safety net for underprivileged communities
Around 500 brands and over 170 exhibitors are taking part in the festival
The campaign supports endeavour to eradicate hunger around the world
Residents warned against buying food products from these sellers or unlicensed vehicles parked on roads
The official public holiday for the Islamic festival will mark the first long weekend of 2023