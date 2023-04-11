Ramadan in Dubai: Motorists urged not to park randomly in front of mosques, block roads during prayer

Traffic patrols around prayer grounds have been increased to enforce action against drivers who commit violations

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 11 Apr 2023, 2:59 PM

As we approach the last leg of the holy month of Ramadan, authorities in Dubai urge motorists and residents to follow the traffic rules and be more vigilant around mosques during prayer times.

Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei, Director of the General Department of Traffic at Dubai Police, has called on vehicle users to adhere to traffic laws and regulations and avoid random parking in front of mosques during Taraweeh and Qiyam Al-Layl prayers in the last ten days of Ramadan.

Al Mazrouei has highlighted how breaking the rules and random parking by worshippers in front of mosques cause traffic congestion, blockage and road closures. This negatively affects other road users, especially in residential areas or close to main roads.

During prayer times in Ramadan, traffic patrols around prayer grounds and mosques have been increased and directed to intensify enforcement measures against drivers who commit various violations.

Al Mazrouei further explained that some worshippers double park and block entire lanes, park in the middle of exits without considering other road users, or park on sidewalks.

Major General Saif Al Mazrouei confirmed the department's commitment to providing all possible means of comfort for road users during Ramadan through organising traffic flow, alleviating traffic congestion, managing mosques' parking lots, facilitating the entry and exit of worshippers' vehicles, and assisting the public in reaching and leaving the mosques.

He also urged cooperation with the police to benefit the community, stressing the importance of building bridges of collaboration with the public and encouraging them to report improper traffic practices through the 'We Are All Police' service by calling 901 or via the Dubai Police smart app.

