UAE: Police warn drivers against blocking traffic in front of mosques during prayers this Ramadan

Look: Dubai Police arrest street vendors, seize vehicles used to sell fruits, vegetables illegally
Residents warned against buying food products from these sellers or unlicensed vehicles parked on roads
The Abu Dhabi Police issued a fresh warning on Saturday, reminding drivers to always park properly in front of mosques this holy month of Ramadan.
Stopping in front of mosques, especially during the Taraweeh prayer, can block the traffic and create a hazard. In some cases, it may obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles and even delay life-saving operations, the Abu Dhabi Police said in its advisory shared on social media.
"Don't park your vehicle on the sidewalk and encroach on pedestrian areas. The road belongs to everyone, so avoid stopping halfway and blocking entrances," they added.
Parking in undesignated areas and on sidewalks is a traffic offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh1,000, local authorities said in a recent advisory.
The Abu Dhabi Police have a scheme where motorists can get discounts on fines if they clear them early. If errant drivers pay their fines within 60 days of having committed them, they get 35 per cent off. If they pay after the 60-day period and in under a year, they get 25 per cent off.
Fines can be paid via the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government or directly at the police’s customer service platforms.
Motorists can also pay their dues in interest-free installments via Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.
ALSO READ:
Residents warned against buying food products from these sellers or unlicensed vehicles parked on roads
The official public holiday for the Islamic festival will mark the first long weekend of 2023
From Sambousek to Baklava, here are seven popular Middle Eastern dishes that you should try for a filling, appetising Iftar.
Over 250 cancer patients received financial assistance through the Zakat campaign in 2022
Reciters from many countries, including Bangladesh, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, and the UK, participated
Irrespective of religion, race and background, thousands of expats are served fruits, drinks and a sumptuous meal
Awareness lectures in worker’s languages are given by community police as well as preachers hosted by the Department of Islamic Affairs in the emirates
Crane operators share the challenges of doing their job so high up in the sky as they build skyscrapers during the month of fasting