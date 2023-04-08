UAE: Police warn drivers against blocking traffic in front of mosques during prayers this Ramadan

Parking in undesignated areas and on sidewalks is a traffic offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh1,000

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 7:03 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police issued a fresh warning on Saturday, reminding drivers to always park properly in front of mosques this holy month of Ramadan.

Stopping in front of mosques, especially during the Taraweeh prayer, can block the traffic and create a hazard. In some cases, it may obstruct the movement of emergency vehicles and even delay life-saving operations, the Abu Dhabi Police said in its advisory shared on social media.

"Don't park your vehicle on the sidewalk and encroach on pedestrian areas. The road belongs to everyone, so avoid stopping halfway and blocking entrances," they added.

Parking in undesignated areas and on sidewalks is a traffic offence punishable by a fine of up to Dh1,000, local authorities said in a recent advisory.

Fine discounts

The Abu Dhabi Police have a scheme where motorists can get discounts on fines if they clear them early. If errant drivers pay their fines within 60 days of having committed them, they get 35 per cent off. If they pay after the 60-day period and in under a year, they get 25 per cent off.

Fines can be paid via the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government or directly at the police’s customer service platforms.

Motorists can also pay their dues in interest-free installments via Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

ALSO READ: