UAE: Dh1,000 fine for parking cars on sidewalks, undesignated areas

Leaving vehicles randomly can be detrimental to the municipality facilities and can cause inconvenience to other members of the community

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:12 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 2:33 PM

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign to raise community awareness about the negative impact of parking cars and vehicles on sidewalks, pedestrian paths, and other facilities designated for pedestrians. Authority has urged all members of society to take on a greater level of social responsibility when it comes to preserving the general appearance of cities and streets.

The municipality also highlighted that parking in places not designated for the purpose and on sidewalks could result in a fine of up to Dh1,000. If the fine is paid within thirty days of the violation being issued, the penalty will be reduced to Dh500.

Authority emphasised the importance of enhancing social responsibility and avoiding behaviours that distort the general appearance of cities and streets. These actions can be detrimental to the municipality facilities and can cause inconvenience to other members of the community.

Earlier, the Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to avoid parking randomly during Taraweeh or other prayers. The authority urged drivers to follow traffic rules during the holy month of Ramadan and abide by the parking law.

The authority has issued a fresh advisory, warning drivers against the dangers of not parking in the designated area. Under the Federal Traffic Law in Article 62, failing to abide by the traffic rule is punishable by a fine of Dh500.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality further warned that parking in these facilities in violation of laws endangers public safety, obstructs pedestrian movement, and prevents them from benefiting from these facilities. The awareness campaign is in line with the municipality's strategic priority of preserving the appearance and beauty of the city and emphasises the importance of community involvement in maintaining the city's appearance.

Fine discount scheme

The Abu Dhabi Police have a scheme where motorists can get discounts on fines if they clear them early. If errant drivers pay their fines within 60 days of having committed them, they get 35 per cent off. If they pay after the 60-day period and in under a year, they get 25 per cent off.

Fines can be paid via the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government or directly at the police’s customer service platforms.

Motorists can also pay their dues in interest-free installments via Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Bank and Emirates Islamic Bank.

