Dubai: Drunk man steals Range Rover, crashes into another vehicle

Owner left the key inside and forgot to lock the car in the parking area

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 9:31 AM

A 28-year drunk Asian man found an unlocked Range Rover parked in front of a building with its key inside; intending to steal, he drove the car and crashed into another vehicle.

The Misdemeanours and Violations Court in Dubai indicted and fined him Dh4,000.

According to the case file, an Asian woman received a call from the police station informing her that she or someone driving her vehicle had caused a traffic accident in Dubai. The authority asked her to visit the police station to receive her car.

The woman said she did not give her vehicle to anyone. During the investigations, she said that when she remembered she had left her car unlocked, she went to check on the vehicle in the parking area. She filed a stolen vehicle report when she could not find her car in the area opposite her residential building.

According to the police, the investigation team considered her statement and reviewed the surveillance cameras in the parking lot. They found that the man driving the vehicle was the same person who committed the accident and was subsequently arrested.

The accused admitted during the investigations that while walking around his area after drinking alcohol, he saw a Range Rover that was not locked. So he drove it, caused an accident, and fled the scene, leaving the car behind.

