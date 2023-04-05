Oman-UAE bus crash: Injured Indian youngster awarded Dh5 million compensation

A primary compromise court had initially awarded the young man Dh1 million, but this figure was later revised

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:23 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM

A young Indian man who sustained critical injuries in a bus crash while travelling from Oman to Dubai over three years ago has been awarded Dh5 million in compensation.

Muhammad Baig Mirza, who was 20 at the time, had his life upended by the tragic accident.

According to his lawyers, the UAE Insurance Authority, a primary compromise court had initially awarded him Dh1million as compensation. The petitioners then approached the Dubai Court of First Instance and obtained a judgment that revised the compensation figure to Dh5 million. The insurance company approached the Supreme Court twice, challenging this decision, but the court upheld the judgment.

It was in June 2019 that a bus coming from Oman to the UAE met with an accident in Dubai when a driver hit an overhead height barrier placed at the entry point of Al Rashidiya Metro Station Parking from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The upper-left portion of the bus was completely destroyed in the accident, killing 17 people out of a total of 31 passengers – 12 of whom were Indians.

Mirza, an engineering student on his way back from Muscat after spending the Eid Al Fitr holidays with his mother's relatives, was seriously injured. He was admitted to Dubai’s Rashid Hospital for over two months, and remained unconscious for 14 days, spending even more months after that in treatment in a rehabilitation centre.

Mirza, who was preparing for his final semester examination as part of his Diploma in Mechanical Engineering, was unable to complete his studies.

After his treatment, expert doctors said that the chances of the young man’s return to normal life were very low due to the severe brain damage the accident caused. Additionally, the injuries to his skull, ears, mouth, lungs, arms and legs were also assessed by forensic medical experts.

Based on the report, which said that Mirza had suffered 50 per cent permanent damage to his brain, the UAE Supreme Court directed the insurance company to pay the compensation.

“We are very happy with the judgement,” said Senior Consultant Easa Anees. “Muhammad Baig Mirza not only lost functions of his body parts but also his chance at a happy life and a bright future. He was an extremely intelligent student and was a member of the university football and volleyball teams.

Due to this accident, he and his family had to suffer a huge mental, social and financial impact. His father lost out on a huge promotion due to a decline in his performance after the mental shock of the accident. This amount will partially help the family recover from this life-altering accident.”

Sharjah-based Frangulf Advocates Senior Consultant Easa Anees, Adv. UC Abdullah and Adv. Mohammed Fazil handled the case for Muhammad Baig Mirza. Under the supervision of FranGulf Advocates Chief Advisor Adv. Sharif Al Warda, UAE advocates Hassan Ashoor Al Mulla and Farid Al Hassan appeared and fought throughout various stages of the case held at various levels, from the insurance authority to the Supreme Court, for more than two years.

Following the accident, the driver, who is a native of Oman, was sentenced to 7 years in prison, and ordered to pay the blood money of Dh3.4 million to the families of the victims.

