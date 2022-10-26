Abu Dhabi: Motorists can get up to 35% discount on traffic fines; here’s how

Police offer several channels to pay penalties, including through app, website and physical customer service centres

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:27 PM Last updated: Wed 26 Oct 2022, 1:34 PM

Abu Dhabi Police have launched a new awareness campaign urging motorists who have committed traffic offences to avail of the discount initiative for early payment of traffic fines and vehicle renewal.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, police said motorists are provided a 35 per cent discount if they pay the traffic fines within two months (60 days) of committing the offence and 25 per cent discount in a year.

Brigadier General Muhammad Dhahi Al Humairi, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police said the campaign aims to motivate vehicle owners to pay traffic violations, enhance public awareness of the benefits of early payment of traffic fines and the consequences of delay in clearing the fines.

"The drive also increases public awareness of the facilities and channels through which they can pay the traffic fines," he said.

The officer explained that the force introduced several channels for paying traffic violations, including the digital channels of the Abu Dhabi government "Tamm", direct payment through the police's customer service and happiness platforms, and through the mobile applications of banks in cooperation with five banks in the UAE. These include Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB), Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), Mashreq Al Islami and Emirates Islamic Bank.

To avail of the bank service, drivers must have credit cards issued by one of these banks. Motorists has to contact the bank directly, within a period not exceeding two weeks from the date of being booked, to request payment of traffic fines in instalments.

"The service allows fines to be paid through Abu Dhabi Police service centres and digital channels such as the website and the smart phone application, with a one-year instalment system without any interest charged," police said earlier.

Authorities called on the public to take advantage of the instalment facility because it was easier and convenient for many motorists.

The service aims to ease life for drivers and vehicle owners by paying off the traffic violation fines in instalments throughout the year, according to police.

ALSO READ:

- ismail@khaleejtimes.com