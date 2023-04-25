Watch: UAE reckless driver caught committing 2 serious violations; faces over Dh1,000 in fines

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of the Abu Dhabi Police reiterated its call for all drivers to follow rules and regulations and contribute to keeping roads safe

Screengrab

Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 12:56 PM

A reckless driver was caught on the cameras on Abu Dhabi roads, committing two serious traffic violations that endangered the safety of other road users, the police reported on Tuesday.

The motorist was found tailgating and dangerously overtaking from the shoulder of the road, causing confusion among other drivers, the Abu Dhabi Police said.

In this video shared on social media, the driver can be seen weaving in and out of traffic recklessly:

Both tailgating and overtaking from the road's shoulder are offences punishable by stiff penalties, amounting to Dh400 and Dh1,000, respectively.

Tailgaters would also get four black points on their licence, while those caught overtaking dangerously would be given six black points.

The Traffic and Patrols Directorate of Abu Dhabi Police called on all drivers to follow rules and regulations and contribute to keeping roads safe.

ALSO READ: