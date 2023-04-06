Dh1,000 fine in UAE: Police issue warning against violating school bus stop sign rules

A safe distance from the school bus must be maintained; and hazard lights should be switched on for a certain period

File photo

Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 8:20 PM

The Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday reminded drivers of the strict rules in place to ensure the safety of students who are hopping on and off school buses every day.

In an advisory shared on social media, the police called on the motorists to always stop their cars completely once school buses' stop sign arm flips open.

Specifically, cars must come to a halt at a distance of five metres away from the school bus, the Abu Dhabi Police said. Hazard lights must also be switched on until all students are able to pass safely.

Here are two more pointers:

>> On single-lane roads, motorists in both directions should stop at a distance of at least five metres.

>> On two-way roads, the driver headed in the same direction as the bus must stop at a distance of at least five metres.

Failure to stop when the sign is displayed is a serious traffic offence punishable by a Dh1,000 fine and 10 black points.

