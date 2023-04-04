New UAE traffic rule: 78% people support minimum speed limit on major road in Abu Dhabi, says poll

The emirate's authorities rolled out the policy on April 1, and violators will be fined Dh400 starting May

by A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:07 PM Last updated: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 1:10 PM

An overwhelming majority of residents have supported the Abu Dhabi Police’s move to implement a minimum speed on the fast lanes of a key road. The police said 78 per cent people voted in favour of the move, according to a poll the force conducted on social media.

On Twitter, over 81 per cent users supported the decision:

The police had announced last month that they would implement a minimum speed of 120kmph on the two leftmost lanes of the 140kmph Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Road. From May 1, violators will be fined Dh400 for driving below the speed limit on the two lanes.

The police explained on Tuesday that the aim of activating the minimum speed limit is to enhance road safety. It would guide slow motorists on using the correct lanes.

Since the road has a maximum speed limit of 140kmph, enforcing a minimum speed of 120kmph on the fast lanes would ensure that all vehicles on these tracks are driving within a 20kmph margin. This would help reduce the severity of accidents if they occur. Additionally, fewer vehicles on the two lanes would mean motorists will always make way for emergency vehicles.

The announcement received messages of support from road users. “There are certain types of drivers who pay no respect to, or consideration of, their fellow drivers ... This might hopefully start to correct that,” posted Twitter user @simonwa75539139

“Slow (drivers) and road blockers will be on the correct lanes now,” posted another user @anurag2893.Many

Many users called for implementing the move on other highways and roads in the emirate.

