Watch: Sheikh Mohammed takes a bicycle tour of the cycling path on the Dubai Water Canal

A video posted on social media shows the Dubai Ruler cycling the track with a group of officials

By Web Desk Published: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 9:37 PM Last updated: Mon 10 Jul 2023, 10:30 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday toured the cycling path of the Dubai Water Canal.

Accompanied by Dubai government officials, Sheikh Mohammed cycled the path. The 7-km Dubai Water Canal cycling track is popular among the cyclists in Dubai.

In a video shared by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Director-General of Dubai’s Protocol Department, Sheikh Mohammed is seen cycling along with others, wearing a black T-shirt and sneakers.

Dubai promotes cycling and constantly adds cycling tracks for its residents and tourists. Recently it was announced that a 93-km indoor bicycle and walking track, named Loop will be opened in the city.

This is not the first time the Dubai Ruler being spotted on cycling tracks in the city. Last year, Sheikh Mohammed was found inspecting a brand-new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach.

In 2020, Sheikh Mohammed was spotted enjoying an evening bike ride around Dubai with his associates. Photos shared on Instagram showed Sheikh Mohammed surveying the Dubai Water Canal, while a video on the social media platform displayed him preparing for evening prayer with his entourage by the roadside.

Recently, in February this year, he attended the fourth stage of the UAE Tour 2023, held in Dubai. Sheikh Mohammed greeted the contestants as they cycled along the tour route in the Al Marmoom area. He was accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE; and Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council

Dubai’s Master Plan for Cycling Tracks 2026 aims at constructing additional cycling tracks extending 276km, which will bring the total length of cycling tracks in the emirate to 739 km. The plan aims to link the tracks at the coastal areas, such as Jumeirah, Al Sufouh and Al Marina with the external tracks at Al Qudra, and Saih Al Salam via Al Barsha, Dubai Hills and Nad Al Sheba.

