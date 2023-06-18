From robots to interactive screen: 5 unique things in Dubai’s Emirates check-in facility visited by Sheikh Mohammed

The beloved Dubai Ruler is dedicated to efficient service and has an hands-on approach to leadership

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sun 18 Jun 2023, 6:05 AM

Earlier this week, Dubai’s Ruler visited the ultra-modern city check in facility offered by Emirates at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited the centre and was shown around by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group.

Inaugurated earlier this year at the ICD Brookfield Place, this is the only such facility offered by the airline in the emirate of Dubai. From robots to a cool interactive screens to plan your next holiday, here are five things you will find inside the centre:

1. Sara: Visitors to this centre will be welcomed by the world’s first ever check‑in robot assistant Sara. Equipped to scan the faces of passengers and match it to their travel document, Sara is an innovative portable system that can also print boarding passes and move around to assist those who need help. According to sources, the next iterations of Sara will have arms that can also transport luggage.

2. Check-in facilities: The centre offers check-in facilities for Emirates travellers from all over the world. It allows customers to drop their luggage as early as 24 hours and up to 4 hours before a flight, leaving them enough time to arrive at the airport at leisure. Customers can visit the space and check in anytime from 8am to 10pm daily, beginning their travel experience via self check-in kiosks or at dedicated desks with Emirates agents

3. Merchandise shops: Love that first class snuggle blanket which was provided by Emirates on your last flight? Or do you fancy taking a toy plane back home with you? Shop for all your favourite merchandise including gadgets, travel accessories and first-class comforts at the city check-in centre.

4. Interactive LCD screen: Want to plan your next vacation but not sure where to go? An eye-catching 2.5 metre LCD screen shows the latest destinations from Emirates, helping you plan the perfect next vacation. With over 150 destinations to choose from, the screen simplifies the process of picking a destination by showing routes, flight times and estimated cost of tickets.

5. Dedicated travel assistants: If you need assistance, the centre had dedicated travel assistants who will give expert advice and offers on trending destinations. The consultants can also assist with purchasing tickets for future journeys, managing current bookings, purchasing upgrades, selecting preferred seats, and arranging extra baggage if required.

ALSO READ: