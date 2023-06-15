Look: Sheikh Mohammed visits Emirates city check-in at Dubai neighbourhood

It includes various questions aimed at understanding feedback, opinions regarding ideal facilities near residences, ways to develop surrounding neighbourhoods
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was recently spotted at DIFC in Dubai, visiting an Emirates city check-in centre.
The Dubai Ruler is a hands-on leader who often drops by organisations around the emirate to inspect the work going on. Photos shared on social media show Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid at the centre, with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group.
He can be seen in conversation with Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed and other officials.
Another photo shows an Emirates employee in conversation with the Dubai Ruler.
He can also be seen inspecting the systems and the shelves showcasing official Emirates merchandise.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid often conducts such inspections, to check the working of organisations in the emirate. Back in 2016, he even made a surprise visit to four government organisations, including the Dubai International Airport.
Recently, the Dubai Ruler took to social media to praise Omar Bu Shehab, CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment that is in charge of building, developing, and executing the housing strategy in Dubai. He said that he heard from secret shoppers that the CEO himself was at the service desk, and that the work was completed within minutes with his quick action. This shows the beloved Ruler's dedication to efficient service and hands-on approach to leadership.
