Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed praises CEO after secret shopper confirms 'exceptional service'

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, personally praised the exceptional customer service provided by the CEO of a government entity.
Taking to Twitter on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed shared the photos of Omar Bu Shehab, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment hat is in charge of building, developing, and executing the housing strategy in Dubai.
The Dubai Ruler called out Bu Shehab for his commitment to expediting procedures and ensuring a seamless customer experience.
The photos were part of secret shopper reports that were shared with Sheikh Mohammed who tweeted: “We found the CEO at the service counter, receiving customers, speeding up procedures, and contributing to clearing transactions.
“The secret shopper assured us that providing the service did not exceed five minutes, thanks to CEO and their teamwork,” Sheikh Mohammed added.
Sheikh Mohammed also underlined "customers and the public are the lifeblood of any organisation. Their satisfaction with the services provided is a fundamental right and a noble principle that every entity should uphold."
He also assured that despite the country's progress and development, the government would remain vigilant in monitoring the quality of basic services offered to citizens and residents.
Sheikh Mohammed added: “In line with this commitment, secret shoppers will continue to be deployed, as they have been for the past thirty years, ensuring ongoing evaluation and improvement of service delivery throughout Dubai.”
