Watch: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed spotted at popular mall, sits among residents at French café

In a video that has now gone viral, he was also seen waving, smiling, and speaking to a little girl

Screengrabs (Instagram videos from @57dubai)

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 11:48 AM

With the Dubai Ruler spotted in public places over the last few days, many residents had been wondering if they could ever get the chance to see him, too. On Friday, those shopping and dining at the emirate's Dubai Hills Mall were the lucky ones.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister, was seen walking into the popular French café Ladurée, much to the delight of residents who were enjoying their macarons at the shop.

Like how he was seen at the Mall of the Emirates recently, the Dubai Ruler casually stepped into the restaurant and took his seat at a regular table, just like a normal paying customer — not a VVIP. The staff, some surprised, went about their duties but paid equal attention to everyone.

A UAE woman, who shared a video of Sheikh Mohammed, said she felt like she was "the luckiest girl that day" after being able to see the beloved leader up close.

Here's one of the videos she took and posted on Instagram (@57dubai):

In another clip she posted, the Dubai Ruler is also seen waving and smiling, and then speaking to an excited little girl:

Before the MoE stroll last week, the Dubai Ruler was also seen dining at a popular restaurant recently. Could he be visiting more public places in the emirate soon?

ALSO READ: