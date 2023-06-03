From popular malls to hypermarket: 4 times Sheikh Mohammed was spotted out and about in Dubai

Often, the beloved leader can be seen without a security entourage, just casually walking into restaurants and cafés

By Web Desk Published: Sat 3 Jun 2023, 1:41 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has often been seen walking among the public, going to restaurants and cafés in malls, just like the rest of us! Residents were not only able to catch a glimpse of the beloved leader, but were even able to interact with him.

In the last month alone, the beloved leader was spotted out and about thrice.

Here are some of the times residents took pictures and videos of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid around Dubai:

1. Dubai Hills Mall

On Friday, June 2, some lucky residents were able to see the Dubai Ruler at a café in Dubai Hills Mall.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was spotted at a popular French café called Ladurée. He casually entered and took a seat like a regular guest. A UAE woman, who shared a video of Sheikh Mohammed, said she felt like she was "the luckiest girl that day" after being able to see the beloved leader up close. He was also seen waving and talking to an excited little girl.

2. Mall of the Emirates

The Dubai Ruler was seen casually walking in Mall of the Emirates, without any cordoning off of hallways or extra security detail.

A number of mall-goers were able to quickly capture Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid on video before he walked past them. An influencer took a video in which he is seen walking past Carrefour, a pharmacy, and a kiosk. Another video showed him going inside the huge hypermarket.

3. Atlantis, The Palm

The Dubai Ruler was recently spotted at Nobu, Atlantis The Palm, without high security or guards and a relatively small entourage. As he walked into the popular Japanese restaurant, diners started pulling out their phones to capture the moment. The excited whispers turned into a loud murmur throughout the restaurant.

4. Hypermarket

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid was seen visiting a Géant hypermarket in the city earlier this year. In photos posted on social media, Sheikh Mohammed can be seen visiting the supermarket’s Al Khawaneej outlet and walking past aisles of bottled juices, nuts, and bread. Taking to Twitter, Deputy Chairman and CEO of global well-being company GMG Mohammad A. Baker called the UAE VP’s visit an "honour".

