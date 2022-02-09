Look: Sheikh Mohammed takes bicycle ride on brand new Jumeirah cycling lane

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince wishes success for FIFA Club World Cup UAE.
UAE17 hours ago
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inspected a brand-new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach on Wednesday.
The new cycling lane is built along Dubai’s Jumeirah Beach — keeping the Emirate right on track to becoming the most bicycle-friendly city in the world.
The Dubai Ruler tweeted, “As part of my field follow-up today, I inspected the new bike path adjacent to Jumeirah Beach.”
He added, “A beautiful path that we add to 520 km of bike paths in Dubai, which pass across the most beautiful landmarks across the city.”
With the post, Sheikh Mohammed has also assured his social media followers and the general public that he would continue to do field inspections until the day Dubai becomes the best city in the world to live in.
The Roads and Transport Authority said last year it plans to build more cycling tracks that will increase the length of the network to 668 km by 2025.
By constructing new cycling tracks, RTA aims to link Dubai’s hotspots with various mass transit stations. The expansion in the cycling track network supports ruler’s vision to make the city the most preferred and safest destination for lifestyle, tourism and business.
The Jumeirah Beach bike lane is linked to the Jumeirah Street cycling track parallel to the Dubai Water Canal and to the existing cycling track alongside King Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud Street located in Dubai Internet City.
