Sheikh Mohammed calls UAE's top-scoring student, congratulates her on achievement

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ermal Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi
The UAE’s top-scoring high school student, Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah, would have received a lot of phone calls for her achievement. But none of them would have been as special as the one she received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
The UAE leader took to Twitter on Sunday to post an audio clip of the phone conversation he had with the topper.
“I spoke with Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah and congratulated her for obtaining the first place,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “We congratulate all the graduates and we congratulate their fathers and mothers.”
The UAE Vice-President thanked the teachers and employees of the education sector for a successful school year.
ALSO READ:
Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, presented the medal to Ermal Dredha during a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Abu Dhabi
Forty of them were also treated to a special day at IMG Worlds of Adventure
Astronaut Sultan AlNeyadi supervises the challenge from the International Space Station
This package includes grants for ready-made housing for low-income individuals worth Dh1 billion
The extravaganza started on Friday and hundreds of top gamers are participating
CEO talks about the firm's humble beginnings, its journey so far, its promising future and the importance of relationships
The gesture is part of the Dubai Police's 'Fulfil a Child's Wish' initiative, which aims to spread happiness and positivity
During this season you can book the adventure for only Dh90 — instead of the usual winter price of Dh150