Sheikh Mohammed calls UAE's top-scoring student, congratulates her on achievement

The Ruler of Dubai took to Twitter on Sunday to post an audio clip of the phone conversation he had with the topper

Photo: Sheikh Mohammed/Twitter

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 25 Jun 2023, 2:39 PM

The UAE’s top-scoring high school student, Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah, would have received a lot of phone calls for her achievement. But none of them would have been as special as the one she received from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

The UAE leader took to Twitter on Sunday to post an audio clip of the phone conversation he had with the topper.

“I spoke with Yasmine Mahmoud Abdullah and congratulated her for obtaining the first place,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted. “We congratulate all the graduates and we congratulate their fathers and mothers.”

The UAE Vice-President thanked the teachers and employees of the education sector for a successful school year.

