Dubai: Nearly 75 per cent schools achieve rating of 'Good' or higher for inclusive education programmes

The evaluation of schools encompassed various aspects, including adapting the curriculum to meet students’ needs

Supplied photos

by Nandini Sircar Published: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 2:35 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Jun 2023, 2:49 PM

Around 74 per cent of Dubai schools have achieved a rating of ‘Good’ or higher for their inclusion provision in the 2022-2023 academic year, with students of determination now benefiting from improved inclusive education.

That’s according to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority’s (KHDA) most recent data, where 146 schools achieved this rating, marking an increase from 121 schools recorded during the previous full inspection cycle in 2018-19.

The number of schools rated ‘Outstanding’ for their inclusive education provision has nearly doubled from seven per cent to 12 per cent.

Dr Abdulla Al Karam, Director General of KHDA said, “A true mark of a high-quality education sector is in how well it inspires and enables student of all abilities to strive for their best. Private schools in Dubai have made great progress in reducing barriers to learning and ensuring equitable access to education.

Pictured: Dr Abdulla

“This improvement is not only a result of the systemic steps that school leaders have taken to promote individual learning experiences, but of the commitment of the whole school community to build a school culture and environment that nurtures achievement, personal growth and overall wellbeing. We thank teachers and school leaders for their expertise and dedication to their students, their schools and to Dubai.”

In total, 24 schools received the ‘Outstanding’ rating for their inclusive education programs, while 48 schools were rated as ‘Very Good’ and 75 schools as ‘Good’. For the provision of students of determination, 45 schools were rated as ‘Acceptable’.

The evaluation of schools encompassed various aspects, including adapting the curriculum to meet students’ needs.

In this area, 66 percent of schools achieved a rating of Good or higher, showcasing an improvement from 55 percent in 2018-19.

Notably, the proportion of schools receiving the Outstanding rating for curriculum modification doubled from five percent in 2018-19 to 10 percent in the current year.

Fatma Belrehif, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Schools Inspection Bureau said, “schools in Dubai have worked hard to improve their provision for students of determination by modifying their curriculum based on students’ learning skills. As a result of this improved approach to curriculum design and support, students have experienced greater academic progress this year.”

Fatma Belrehif

During the academic year 2022-23, a comprehensive assessment was conducted on 199 private schools in Dubai.

According to the data disclosed in April, approximately 77 percent of students attend schools that have been rated as Good or higher quality.

ALSO READ: