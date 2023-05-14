UAE: Sheikh Mohammed announces Arab Reading Challenge becomes largest literacy initiative in the world

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 14 May 2023, 3:58 PM

The UAE’s Arab Reading Challenge has become the largest literacy initiative in the world. Nearly 25 million students from 46 countries have taken part in the challenge, announced His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Launched by the Dubai Ruler in 2015, the challenge encourages students to read as many books as possible (over 50) in one academic year.

“Reading in this project is in Arabic,” Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter on Sunday. “Our goal is to consolidate our language in the hearts of young generations. Thank you to everyone who contributed, participated and supported this global project in all participating countries. And thank you to more than 150,000 reading supervisors who helped achieve this record milestone.”

According to its website, the challenge has participating students from Years 1 to 12 from schools across the Arab world. The competition starts every year in September and goes on till March.

The eliminations are done among schools, education zones and Arab countries, until the finals which are held annually in Dubai in October.

Sham Al Bakoor, 7, from Syria was crowned the Arab Reading Champion for 2022 out of 22.27 million participants who hail from 44 countries around the world.

The competition offered a prize of Dh1 million for the Best School, Dh500,000 for the reading champion, Dh300,000 for the Outstanding Supervisor, and Dh100,000 for the Community Champion.

