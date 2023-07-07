UAE: Sheikh Mohammed praises teen who overcame odds, visually impaired student for winning Arab Reading Challenge

The duo read a combined 258 books during the academic year

by Ruqayya Al Qaydi Published: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 7:37 PM Last updated: Fri 7 Jul 2023, 7:41 PM

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, expressed his delight and optimism as the UAE celebrated an exceptional achievement in the Arab Reading Challenge.

Taking to his official Twitter account on Friday, Sheikh Mohammed commended the dedication of Emirati students and highlighted two inspiring success stories.

"I am proud of the participation of the Emirati students and optimistic about the new generation's interest in reading," Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

He expressed his optimism for the new generation's love for learning, knowledge, and reading, stating: "I am reassured about the future of our country is in the hands of a generation that loves learning, knowledge, reading, and exploration."

Sheikh Mohammed congratulated Amna Mohammed Al Mansoori, the first-place student, who read an astounding 128 books during the academic year. He praised her resilience, saying, "Despite losing her ability to walk two years ago, she did not stand helpless." Sheikh Mohammed highlighted Amna's achievement as a testament to her determination and a catalyst for positive change in her life.

Another exceptional student, Ghareeb Al Yemahi, was commended by Sheikh Mohammed for securing first place in the category for students with disabilities. Despite being visually impaired, Ghareeb read an impressive 130 books during the academic year using Braille. Sheikh Mohammed hailed Ghareeb's accomplishments, stating, "Ghareeb is visually impaired, but he is not a stranger to success. He is not blind to reaching the heights."

Sheikh Mohammed reiterated his belief in the limitless potential of the youth, saying, "This is how we want the sons and daughters of the UAE to be." He emphasized that the Arab Reading Challenge showcased the UAE's commitment to cultivating a generation passionate about learning and literature.

Amna is also prepare to represent the UAE in the International Physics Olympiad in Tokyo.

