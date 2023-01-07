Watch: Sheikh Hamdan enjoys a rainy day drive in Dubai

The UAE National Center of Meteorology has predicted heavy rains over the weekend

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 7:25 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 7:32 PM

As strong wind and heavy rain lashed the UAE over the weekend, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, took out time from his busy schedule to drive around the emirate and enjoy the cool weather — and also a hot meal.

He took to Instagram on Saturday to post video clips of himself driving around in the rains while also enjoying an outdoor picnic. The clips shows an elaborate meal laid out on a carpet inside a tent which has been set up somewhere in the desert, but with a view of the Dubai skyline.

Dubai witnessed heavy rains on Saturday morning, with the showers continuing throughout the day.

According to National Center of Meteorology (NCM), the inclement weather is expected to continue over the weekend, with heavy rains and flooding in the northern parts of the country.

ALSO READ: