Watch: Showers hit Dubai today as morning rain greets UAE

Residents shared images of the rain online, rejoicing as the skies poured on Saturday morning

The UAE woke up to light showers this morning, as the National Centre of Meteorology predicted possible rains. Certain parts of Dubai are currently experiencing rain.

Storm Centre has shared several videos of rainfall in several parts of the country.

The video below shows wet roads in Dubai, after light rain has showered the city. Overcast skies and a glistening Burj Khalifa can be seen amid the rainy day.

Residents of Dubai shared images of the rain online, rejoicing as the skies poured on Saturday morning.

The page also shared a video of water flowing in valleys in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi. Winds can be heard blowing at high speeds as the muddy water gushes through the valley.

The National Centre of Meteorology has also reported rains in parts of Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Fujairah experienced rain in the early hours of today morning. A Storm Centre video shows rain falling on a windshield of a car in Dibba. The car is seen moving on the road, with low visibility as the wiper attempts to push off water from the windshield.

Certain food delivery applications also displayed messages of possible delays in delivery due to unstable weather conditions.

