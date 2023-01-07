UAE rains: Police announce closure of key roads to tourist attraction, residential area in Sharjah

Motorists are urged to exercise caution and stay away from mountains and valleys as heavy rain continued in some parts of the country

Photo by Shihab

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 7:09 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 7:10 PM

A number of roads to the city of Khor Fakkan were temporarily closed as the downpour continued in some parts of the UAE on Saturday evening, the Sharjah Police announced.

Among those that were closed are the Nahwah-Shias Road, as well as the new street leading to the residential area of Al Haray.

The road leading to the top mountain-side tourist attraction Al Suhub Rest House, as well as Al Rabi Tower, was also shut.

The police said the decision was taken to keep the public safe as the rainy weather started filling up wadis (valleys) in the area.

In an advisory issued earlier today, the Ministry of Interior urged motorists to drive carefully and stay away from mountains, valleys, and streams of water.

ALSO READ:

-