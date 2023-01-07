Watch: Thunderstorms lash Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah as rain gets heavier in UAE

The Roads and Transport Authority also issued safety tips and guidelines for motorists driving during the weather

Photo: Shihab/KT

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 2:14 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 2:51 PM

The UAE has been experiencing showers across the country today since early in the morning.

Dark clouds hovered as rain poured across emirates. Traffic came to a crawl in Dubai and Sharjah, as motorists slowed down due to a drop in visibility.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai has issued safety guidelines for those driving in rainy weather.

Among the tips are:

>> Drive slowly and carefully

>> Do not overtake other vehicles except in ideal conditions.

>> Before driving in the rain, whether it is a short trip or not, make sure your wipers work well for a safe journey.

>> If you have to drive in the rain, always double the safety distance between you and the vehicle ahead for your safety and that of others.

In Sharjah, residents were seen using umbrellas and makeshift covers to protect themselves from the downpour.

Photo: Shihab/KT

Traffic started moving at a snail's pace amid poor visibility.

Photo: Shihab/KT

With pools of water forming on roads, sign boards across Dubai flashed an alert, warning motorists against driving at high speed.

Photo: Ajanta Paul

Storm Centre has shared several videos of rainfall in several parts of the country.

Abu Dhabi also experienced heavy rain today, a video by the weather monitoring account shows. Rainwater is seen collecting and bubbles being formed as the rain lashes the emirate.

The Ministry of Interior in Dubai has issued an alert in multiple languages, including Chinese and Urdu.

The advisory asks motorists to drive carefully during weather fluctuations caused by rain and strong winds.

Residents have also been asked to stay away from mountains, valleys, and streams of water, in the video below.

Dubai resident, Ashish C. has shared a video with Khaleej Times which shows a flooded tunnel in the emirate. The heavy downpour has caused water to collect in certain areas.

Some food delivery applications also displayed messages of possible delays in delivery due to "current weather" conditions.

