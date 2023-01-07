UAE rains: Sharjah announces closure of all parks

Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
All parks in Sharjah city will be temporarily closed due to unstable weather conditions, the municipality announced on Saturday.
"Parks will be open again to the public after the end of unstable weather," the authority said in an advisory.
Residents across the UAE woke up to light showers on Saturday morning. Dark clouds hovered as rain got heavier across emirates. Traffic came to a crawl in Dubai and Sharjah, as motorists slowed down due to a drop in visibility.
ALSO READ:
Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
The campaign will run between February 4 and 10, across all emirates
The D33 Agenda paves the way for a new phase of the emirate's development journey driven by ideas, innovation, enterprise and new technologies
Can employees combine sabbatical and annual leave? Can employers cancel leave prematurely? Frequently asked questions explained
The EAD said that sea snakes are poisonous but they bite only when provoked or scared
About 350 musicians participate in symphony featuring Emirati composer Ihab Darwish
The singer last performed at the 2021 New Year’s Eve extravaganza at Atlantis, The Palm
Emirates is one of the top 3 countries for quick approval of medicines and treatments, including but not limited to genetic treatments for spinal muscular atrophy (SMAs) and vision loss