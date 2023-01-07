UAE rains: Sharjah announces closure of all parks

The city's municipality issued the alert as unstable weather hits the country

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:28 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:40 PM

All parks in Sharjah city will be temporarily closed due to unstable weather conditions, the municipality announced on Saturday.

"Parks will be open again to the public after the end of unstable weather," the authority said in an advisory.

Residents across the UAE woke up to light showers on Saturday morning. Dark clouds hovered as rain got heavier across emirates. Traffic came to a crawl in Dubai and Sharjah, as motorists slowed down due to a drop in visibility.

