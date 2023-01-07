Dubai's Global Village closed today

Ever since its first edition in 1996, DSF has been instrumental in bringing people and communities together
Dubai's Global Village will be closed today, January 7, 2023, due to adverse weather conditions, the entertainment destination said in a tweet.
"Due to current adverse weather conditions, and in order to ensure the comfort and wellbeing of Global Village guests and staff, Global Village will suspend its operations for today."
It added that it will reopen and resume operations on January 8, 2023, from 4pm.
The UAE has been experiencing showers across the country today since early in the morning. Dark clouds hovered as rain poured across emirates.
The National Centre of Meteorology had said earlier today that there may be rainfall of different intensities, especially over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Temperatures are expected to see a dip.
