Dubai Police unveils new luxury car, beach bike addition to fleet

Published: Tue 7 May 2024, 11:28 PM

Dubai Police has revealed that an 'Audi RS Q8' is the latest addition to its tourist Police Patrol.

On the second day of the Arabian Travel Market 2024, the authority unveiled the car. Brigadier Dr Saeed Abdullah Al Qamzi, Assistant Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations for Administrative and Control Affairs, emphasised Dubai Police's commitment to incorporate advanced and luxurious security patrols into its fleet.

Brig. Al Qamzi further indicated that Dubai Police is dedicated to upgrading its patrol vehicles, including electric or hybrid models, in alignment with global and government efforts to enhance police operations and provide an enriched experience for tourists.

Juma Al Nabooda, Associate Director and Board Member of Khalifa Juma Al Nabooda Group of Companies, said: “We are honoured to further strengthen our longstanding partnership with Dubai Police and are humbled by their recognition at this year’s Arabian Travel Market."

The authority also unveiled the 'Defender' beach bike at the event taking place at Dubai World Trade Centre.

Brig. Al Qamzi said that the unveiling of the beach bike is part of the Tourist Police Department's ongoing efforts to enhance tourists' sense of security and safety in beach environments. He highlighted that this unveiling also aims to improve the delivery of services to beachgoers while effectively conveying awareness messages simultaneously.

ALSO READ: