UAE rains: Ajman suspends bus-on-demand services due to unstable weather conditions

This move has been made to ensure passengers' safety during the current weather conditions

By Web Desk Published: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:31 PM Last updated: Sat 7 Jan 2023, 3:36 PM

Ajman's transport authority has announced that bus-on-demand services will be suspended today.

The authority said that this is due to the current weather conditions. It added that the move has been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.

The UAE has been experiencing showers across the country today since early in the morning. Dark clouds hovered as rain poured across emirates.

The National Centre of Meteorology had said earlier today that there may be rainfall of different intensities, especially over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Temperatures are expected to see a dip.

