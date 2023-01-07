UAE rains: Ajman suspends bus-on-demand services due to unstable weather conditions

The pair of Pearl of Bahrain watches in rose gold commissioned by the Emir of Bahrain is among the star attractions in the online auction being held between October 12 and 26
Ajman's transport authority has announced that bus-on-demand services will be suspended today.
The authority said that this is due to the current weather conditions. It added that the move has been taken to ensure the safety of passengers.
The UAE has been experiencing showers across the country today since early in the morning. Dark clouds hovered as rain poured across emirates.
The National Centre of Meteorology had said earlier today that there may be rainfall of different intensities, especially over coastal, northern, and eastern areas. Temperatures are expected to see a dip.
