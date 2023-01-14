Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' trailer lights up Burj Khalifa

Residents can avail of special learning classes and also obtain a license after 30 flight classes
The trailer for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action flick, 'Pathaan', was showcased on Burj Khalifa in Dubai on Saturday evening.
A huge crowd had gathered at the iconic spot to get a glimpse of their favourite star who was there to witness the launch of the trailer of his upcoming movie.
Fans were treated to a sneak peek of the action-thriller, which was projected on the world's tallest tower, as Khan watched the unveiling from a temporary stage that was built near The Dubai Fountain.
With 'Pathaan', Khan is making a comeback of sorts, after his last outing 'Zero' in 2018. Deepika Padukone is playing the lead opposite the star, as John Abrahams play an antagonist, along with a cameo by Salman Khan.
Featuring high-octane action sequences and special effects, several scenes in 'Pathaan' have been filmed in Dubai with Burj Khalifa as the backdrop. Khan, who is currently in the UAE for the opening of the International League T20 cricket tournament.
The Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) film is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
