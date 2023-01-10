Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ trailer featuring Dubai is out, a heady mix of action and glamour

Shah Rukh plays a spy who comes out of exile to avert a potentially deadly terror attack

By CT Desk Published: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 9:58 AM Last updated: Tue 10 Jan 2023, 10:07 AM

Bollywood buffs in the UAE and beyond are eagerly awaiting Pathaan, a visually extravagant action film that presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun toting spy with a license to kill. John Abraham plays the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone has “a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind”, as per director Siddharth Anand.

Hype has been building up gradually for this potential blockbuster, and the trailer drop today drew a massive response on social media.

Featuring high-octane action sequences and special effects, the Pathaan trailer begins with a shot of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and a car being blown to bits by John Abraham’s character who heads Outfit X, a private terror group who work on a contract basis and are planning a massive attack on India.

“The time for Pathaan’s exile is over,” says Dimple Kapadia, and viewers are treated to a shot of Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan mode, beating up or blowing up a bunch of bad guys.

Deepika makes a stunning entry in a yellow bikini; her character is revealed to be of a soldier who offers to team up with Pathaan to counter Outfit X’s impending attack.

A highlight from the trailer was Pathaan's dialogue, "A soldier doesn't ask what the country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country. Jai Hind."

The trailer has racked up over a million views on YouTube within half an hour of its release at 9.30am UAE time.

Pathaan, which is billed as Shah Rukh Khan’s spectacular comeback on the big screen after 2018’s Zero, is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.