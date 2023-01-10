Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ trailer featuring Dubai is out, a heady mix of action and glamour

Suniel Shetty urges Indian political leader to help get rid of 'Boycott Bollywood' trend
The veteran actor also requested the Prime Minister's support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood
Bollywood buffs in the UAE and beyond are eagerly awaiting Pathaan, a visually extravagant action film that presents Shah Rukh Khan as a gun toting spy with a license to kill. John Abraham plays the antagonist, and Deepika Padukone has “a fierce role that will blow everyone’s mind”, as per director Siddharth Anand.
Hype has been building up gradually for this potential blockbuster, and the trailer drop today drew a massive response on social media.
Featuring high-octane action sequences and special effects, the Pathaan trailer begins with a shot of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa and a car being blown to bits by John Abraham’s character who heads Outfit X, a private terror group who work on a contract basis and are planning a massive attack on India.
“The time for Pathaan’s exile is over,” says Dimple Kapadia, and viewers are treated to a shot of Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan mode, beating up or blowing up a bunch of bad guys.
Deepika makes a stunning entry in a yellow bikini; her character is revealed to be of a soldier who offers to team up with Pathaan to counter Outfit X’s impending attack.
A highlight from the trailer was Pathaan's dialogue, "A soldier doesn't ask what the country can do for him, he asks what he can do for his country. Jai Hind."
The trailer has racked up over a million views on YouTube within half an hour of its release at 9.30am UAE time.
Pathaan, which is billed as Shah Rukh Khan’s spectacular comeback on the big screen after 2018’s Zero, is set to release on January 25 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The veteran actor also requested the Prime Minister's support in clearing the stigma around Bollywood
The 'Bond' actress talks about what attracted her towards her role in 'The Woman King,' co-starring Viola Davis
From a pet farm to live show and concert, enjoy these fun-filled events this weekend around the country
The popular actress celebrated her 37th birthday on January 5
He said that he overheard airport officials making derogatory remarks about him
The actor launches interactive session as he completes 13 years on the micro-blogging platform
The Grammy-winner will take to the stage on January 6