Dubai: Catch Shah Rukh Khan during Pathaan trailer launch at Burj Khalifa tomorrow

Several action sequences in the movie have been filmed in the Emirate

By Web Desk Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 8:07 PM Last updated: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 8:12 PM

The trailer for Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's much-awaited action flick, 'Pathaan', is set to be showcased on Burj Khalifa in Dubai on January 14.

Khan will be making a comeback of sorts as a leading man opposite Deepika Padukone in this movie, after his last outing 'Zero' in 2018. The movie also features John Abraham in a pivotal role, along with a cameo by Salman Khan.

Featuring high-octane action sequences and special effects, several scenes in 'Pathaan' have been filmed in Dubai with Burj Khalifa as the backdrop. The visually spectacular Yash Raj Films’ (YRF) extravaganza, is part of filmmaker Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe.

Khan, who is currently in the UAE for the opening of the International League T20 cricket tournament, will be witnessing the showcasing of his movie trailer on the world's tallest building, confirmed YRF.

“'Pathaan' deserves to be mounted in the grandest manner when it comes to presenting it to audiences,” said Nelson D‘Souza, Vice-President, International Distribution.

“We are delighted that Shah Rukh Khan will make time to be present when the trailer plays out on one of the most significant architectural marvels of the world. SRK has an unprecedented fan following in the UAE,” he added.

'Pathaan' is set to release on Jan 25, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. All the assets of the film that YRF has released so far have turned out to be popular with fans, right from the teaser to the songs – 'Besharam Rang' and 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan'.

The movie will also be released in Tamil and Telugu.