SRK, Badshah, DJ Bravo, Derulo light up ILT20 opening ceremony

The Portuguese superstar, 37, unveiled to thousands of Al Nassr fans in Riyadh last week, is by far the most famous player to sign for the kingdom
It is expected to be a cracking next 30 days, with 34 matches spread across UAE’s three world class venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. But before the inaugural DP World International League T20 (ILT20) took its first step at the magnificent ‘Ring of Fire,’ the tournament witnessed a spectacular opening like no other.
Quite expectedly, Bollywood’s undisputed numero uno Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes. But there was no taking away from superstar Indian rapper Badshah, global megastar Jason Derulo and energetic West Indian ace Dwayne Bravo, aka ‘DJ’ Bravo conjured scintillating performances.
Apart from the impressive fireworks, these stars lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with their famous hits.
After Khan had made a brief foray onto the stage for a photo-op with the trophy, along with Emirates Cricket Board officials and the captains of the six franchises — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and the Sharjah Warriors — Derulo took centre stage.
Derulo, a chart-topping singer/songwriter from the USA, sang his megahits like Swalla, Take You Dancing, and In My Head, while six energetic dancers set the iconic stadium alight.
And the fun didn’t stop there. DJ Bravo had promised a “Champion performance” on the eve of the tournament and he kept his promise by belting out famous song Champion and Run D World.
Badshah then brought the curtains down on the opening ceremony with his most popular hit songs including Voodoo, Players, Jugnu, Mercy, and Kala Chashma with the support of a visually stunning troop of 40 dancers.
The 37-year-old Badshah also sang “Halla Halla” the official anthem of the tournament, which he himself produced.
Khan then came on stage and delivered a message to the fans who had filled up the stadium. He told the fans to enjoy the cricket and also hoped to see more international UAE cricketers emerge from the tournament.
The junior series will be held from January 13 to 22 under 20 categories and senior series from January 28 January in 15 categories
The victory lifted Loeb to fourth overall but he remains almost two hours behind rally leader Nasser Al-Attiyah
Al-Attiyah now leads South African team mate Henk Lategan by an hour one minute and four seconds
Peterhansel, whose nickname is 'Mr Dakar' after eight car victories and six on a motorbike, had an accident after 212km of the day's special
It was the Bahrain Raid Xtreme driver's first stage victory of the 2023 event
The Portuguese superstar went on to outline his reasons for joining Al Nassr, saying he turned down 'many clubs' around the world to complete the shock move
The deal, reportedly worth up to $200 million a year, makes him the highest paid football player in history