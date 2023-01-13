SRK, Badshah, DJ Bravo, Derulo light up ILT20 opening ceremony

Quite expectedly, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes

Superstar Indian rapper Badshah performs at the opening ceremony. — Rahul Gajjar

by James Jose Published: Fri 13 Jan 2023, 7:09 PM

It is expected to be a cracking next 30 days, with 34 matches spread across UAE’s three world class venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. But before the inaugural DP World International League T20 (ILT20) took its first step at the magnificent ‘Ring of Fire,’ the tournament witnessed a spectacular opening like no other.

Quite expectedly, Bollywood’s undisputed numero uno Shah Rukh Khan was the cynosure of all eyes. But there was no taking away from superstar Indian rapper Badshah, global megastar Jason Derulo and energetic West Indian ace Dwayne Bravo, aka ‘DJ’ Bravo conjured scintillating performances.

Apart from the impressive fireworks, these stars lit up the Dubai International Cricket Stadium with their famous hits.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan during the opening ceremony. — Rahul Gajjar

After Khan had made a brief foray onto the stage for a photo-op with the trophy, along with Emirates Cricket Board officials and the captains of the six franchises — Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and the Sharjah Warriors — Derulo took centre stage.

Derulo, a chart-topping singer/songwriter from the USA, sang his megahits like Swalla, Take You Dancing, and In My Head, while six energetic dancers set the iconic stadium alight.

And the fun didn’t stop there. DJ Bravo had promised a “Champion performance” on the eve of the tournament and he kept his promise by belting out famous song Champion and Run D World.

Badshah then brought the curtains down on the opening ceremony with his most popular hit songs including Voodoo, Players, Jugnu, Mercy, and Kala Chashma with the support of a visually stunning troop of 40 dancers.

The 37-year-old Badshah also sang “Halla Halla” the official anthem of the tournament, which he himself produced.

Khan then came on stage and delivered a message to the fans who had filled up the stadium. He told the fans to enjoy the cricket and also hoped to see more international UAE cricketers emerge from the tournament.