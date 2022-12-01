Watch: Giant UAE flag soars across Dubai landmarks to mark National Day

Dubai Police's Air Wing renews pledge and allegiance to nation's wise leadership

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 4:41 PM

Did you see a giant UAE flag soaring across the sky? That was part of the Dubai Police Air Wing’s celebration for the UAE’s 51st National Day.

Renewing their pledge and allegiance to the nation’s wise leadership, and the pursuit of its march to glory, the Dubai Police Air Wing hung a huge UAE flag from a helicopter and flew past prominent landmarks, including Burj Al Arab, Burj Khalifa and the Palm Jumeirah.

On Tuesday, Dubai Police conducted a National Day parade at Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard. Officers from the force, students from Dubai Police Academy, the police’s musical band, motorbikes, supercars fleet, the K9 department, the Dubai Mounted Police, cars and ambulances from Civil Defence were among the participating departments and units.

According to Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, this is the first parade to be organised after the Covid-19 pandemic and it included different units and departments from the force, with participation from the community, including school children and those people working around the Boulevard area.

The 51st National Day will be marked with fireworks and cultural activities all across the country.

