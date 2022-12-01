UAE National Day: New viral video shows Sheikhs, ministers, officials pledging loyalty to nation, leadership

The leaders discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the nations and create an ideal environment for investors
An incredible new video featuring National Day messages issued by UAE leaders, Sheikhs and ministers is going viral on social media.
The one-minute-23-second video posted by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office has a relay of messages by top officials, all bound by a common theme: Loyalty to the nation and the leadership.
The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlights that the leadership’s sole priority is the UAE and its people.
“For you, we lay bridges of mutual understanding,” Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, says in the video — capturing the essence of his ministry.
“And unite the world under one roof,” says Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and CEO, Expo City Dubai Authority — as she stands under the Al Wasl Dome, the most recognisable landmark at Expo 2020 Dubai.
“For you, we cultivate interconnectedness to strengthen our friendships,” says diplomatic advisor to UAE President Anwar Gargash, who has always championed the cause of building bridges and promoting dialogue.
“For you, we instil the values of tolerance,” says Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.
It features several other ministers and top officials as well. The video ends with Lieutenant- General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, saying: “We all remain loyal to a fault … sincere in what we do … present when called upon.”
