UAE National Day: Did you know that the world marks December 2 as ‘Futures Day’?

The day reflects the global recognition of the nation as a role model in shaping the future

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 30 Nov 2022, 2:24 PM

The UAE will mark its 51st National Day on December 2. On the same day, the world will celebrate the country’s foresight as it observes the second World Futures Day. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) had adopted the day last year to coincide with the National Day of the UAE. It reflects the global recognition of the UAE as a role model in shaping the future.

The World Futures Day aims to raise awareness on the importance of being future-ready. It seeks to enhance global cooperation in shaping a better tomorrow for future generations.

The initiative aims to improve long-term resilience through future and anticipatory approaches, including strategic foresight, promoting future readiness and proactive policy-making to achieve sustainable development for future generations.

The adoption of the day came unanimously within the outcomes of the 41st session of the Unesco, which was held in November 2021 in Paris.

The UAE has its eyes firmly set on the future. The country’s leadership recently launched its ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision during the Government Annual Meetings. The idea is for all government entities and institutions to cooperate within a unified ecosystem.

It is a national integrated programme for shaping the future of the UAE within the next decade and over the next 50 years. It focuses on four main pillars that cover all sectors and fields, including the economy, society, ecosystem and diplomacy.

Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, said the UAE has transformed the approach of design and making the future to an established culture. The country’s integrated work ecosystem is centred around the theme ‘the future belongs to those who can imagine, design, and execute it’.

She added that the World Futures Day embodies the UAE's belief that shaping the future is a global mission that relies on integrated efforts.

