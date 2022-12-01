Abu Dhabi's Etihad highlights UAE heritage on 51st National Day

Auf Group enhances Agthia’s footprint in Egyptian snacking market; Acquisition expands Agthia’s position as a leading regional CPG company; Agthia’s established distribution network to accelerate Auf Group’s international growth
On the occasion of the UAE National Day, Etihad Airways has collaborated with creative Emiratis to highlight the country's legacy, culture, and promising future vision. The project emphasises the principles and values of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, Founding Father of the UAE, which have been the basis of the union since its inception on 2 December 1971.
The UAE airline launched a digital booklet created by three Emiratis, Nadia Alnajjar, writer; Noura Khoury, co-author and translator; and Alya Alhammadi, illustrator.
The booklet depicts the beauty of the UAE’s seven emirates narrated by a traveller landing in the country on an Etihad Airways flight. The booklet takes its scenes from Abu Dhabi’s beautiful beaches, Dubai’s architectural Museum of the Future, and Sharjah’s "Dar Alhikmah". Continuing through the Northern Emirates the booklet depicts the traditional sailing dhows in Ajman, Falaj Al Mualla fort in Umm Al Quwain and rides on the world’s longest zipline at Jebel Jais mountain in Ras Al Khaimah. The tour of the Emirates ends with an encounter with a rare fish at Wadi Al Wuray'ah in Fujairah.
The digital booklet is available on Etihad’s inflight entertainment system, E-BOX. Limited edition hard copy booklets, produced by the National Library and Archive, will also be distributed to guests on board. In addition, a video inspired by the booklet has been produced by the Emirati filmmaker Aiysha Alzaabi and will be featured across Etihad’s social media channels.
During the UAE National Day celebrations, Etihad Airways will be serving guests a special menu with an Emirati touch, created by Emirati Chef Khalid.
The airline has decorated the aircraft seats and its Business and First class lounges at Abu Dhabi International Airport with celebratory branding.
