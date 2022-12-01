Look: Dubai cars all decked up in cool UAE National Day stickers

On average, residents spend around Dh100 on car stickers for the festivities but some are willing to shell out up to Dh700 every year

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 4:03 PM Last updated: Thu 1 Dec 2022, 4:21 PM

It is 11pm but Haseeb from Al Warqaa car accessories and upholstery in Satwa is still busy sticking National Day decorations on his client's cars. “At least 50 cars have been coming in every day,” said the Afghan national. “The people coming in are of various nationalities — including Emiratis, Indians, Pakistanis, and Canadians.”

Whenever the UAE National Day comes around, celebrations are never complete without elaborately decorated vehicles hitting the roads. Sporting stickers and décor of everything — from photos of the Sheikhs of the country to the national flag and quotes — several residents wear their UAE pride on their car.

“Most residents ask for photographs of the Sheikhs, especially Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan,” said Haseeb. “Some people prefer to put stickers only on their back window while others want to decorate the entire back of their car. We also do décor for the bonnet and the rear-view mirrors. The demand continues until December 6. After that people come to get their stickers removed. We do that free of cost for our clients.”

The shop offers several varieties of stickers for car owners, here are a few:

The cost for the décor varies depending on the design. “The rear window sticker for a saloon car is Dh50,” said Haseeb. “Decorating the whole back of a four-wheel drive is about Dh150. Most people spend an average of Dh100 on the décor.”

ALSO READ:

The competing couple

Briton Kelly Harvarde and her husband Alex Jeffries have had a healthy competition for years — on who decorates their car better for National Day.

“There’s always some gentle competition,” Kelly chuckled. “But we have similar tastes, so I always love what he chooses. He drives a bright green Dodge Charger, so he has a natural edge when it comes to standing out.”

Having lived in the UAE for over 15 years, Kelly says decorating the car for National Day is an annual tradition for the family. “I have been proud to call the UAE home,” she said. “It is full of dynamism, energy, and positivity. It never stands still, it is always growing and developing and to celebrate this with the community around us is pure joy.”

This year, she has chosen décor that is close to her heart. “I chose a full-colour illustration of Sheikh Zayed with a falcon,” she said.

“It is so beautiful and joyful. It’s important to me to represent the founder of this incredible country and it makes my heart sing every time I get in the car.”

This year, her husband also chose a design that includes the UAE's Founding Father.

ALSO READ:

Love for the UAE

Indian expat Saud Saeed has been decorating his car every year for at least a decade now. “I grew up in the UAE and I love this country,” he said. “Ever since I was old enough to have my own car, I have been decorating my car for National Day.”

The Dubai resident spends an average of Dh500 to Dh700 every year on his décor. “I take pride in decking up my car,” he said. “I either get it done from Qusais or in Abu Dhabi where I grew up. I make sure to have some unique designs every year.”

According to him, it is best to get the décor done at least a few days before National Day. “In the days leading up to December 2nd, it gets very busy at most shops, so I get it done a few days prior.”

ALSO READ: